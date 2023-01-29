Light snow for the start of the workweek

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low: 26-33.

Monday: Cloudy skies with snow showers. High: 30-37.

Monday Night: Snow early before decreasing clouds. Low: 16-25.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated snow showers. High: 26. Low: 14.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 28. Low: 16.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35. Low: 12.

Friday: Very cold. Snow showers are possible. High: 19. Low: -3.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Remaining cold. High: 14. Low: 9.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

Most of the night will remain dry, but a few snow showers will develop giving us a quick dusting. Lows will be in the upper-20s.

More snow showers are expected Monday, but accumulations will be minor. Highs will reach the mid-30s. Clouds will decrease Monday night, leading to spots falling into the teens for lows.

Some snow showers are possible Tuesday morning, but most of the day will have a nice mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine sticks around for Wednesday as well. Highs will be colder, with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s. Clouds increase on Thursday, but it will remain dry with milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-30s.

A major pattern change arrives as we head overnight Thursday into Friday. A cold front will bring Arctic air into the region, leading to temperatures struggling to reach the teens on Friday. Based on early model runs, temperatures have a good chance of falling below zero, with spots nearing 10 below. Factor in the wind, and it will be even colder. Given how this winter has played out, this is far from certain. Stay with 12 News for updates.

The weekend will start off with the Arctic air in place on Saturday, with highs in the mid-teens with sun and clouds. Sunday will feature cloudy skies but more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the low-30s.

