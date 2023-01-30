Binghamton fire crews respond to morning house fire
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - Binghamton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7 John St. Sunday morning.
According to BFD’s Facebook page, crews responded to the scene at 9:14 a.m.
Upon arrival, they quickly attended to the fire while also searching for victims on each floor of the building. The fire burned a hole in the first floor, right corner of the house.
Crews did not locate any victims inside the building and no injuries were reported.
