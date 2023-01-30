Binghamton fire crews respond to morning house fire

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) - Binghamton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7 John St. Sunday morning.

According to BFD’s Facebook page, crews responded to the scene at 9:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, they quickly attended to the fire while also searching for victims on each floor of the building. The fire burned a hole in the first floor, right corner of the house.

Crews did not locate any victims inside the building and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY SNAP benefits to soon return to pre-pandemic levels
Binghamton tenants claim unfair evictions, but landlord says allegations are false
111 Oak Street Arrest
Police seize firearm and illegal substances in Oak Street search warrant
Crews respond to fire at Tioga County tire shop
Crews working to extinguish fire 45 Griswold Street in Binghamton.
Crews respond to fire on Griswold Street

Latest News

Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Chenango Valley/Windsor (ice hockey)
Highlights: Vestal vs. Chenango Forks (ice hockey)
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Maine-Endwell (ice hockey)
Multiple crews respond to Owego structure fire