Binghamton University seeking volunteers for ‘driving simulation study’

Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST
(WBNG) -- Binghamton University is seeking volunteers for a “driving simulation study.”

A news release from the university said it needs participants to test motor, cognitive and driving performance. You must be 18-years-old or older and have a valid driver’s license. The release was shared on Facebook by the Broome County Office for Aging.

The university noted that people who have suffered from a concussion and have been diagnosed by a clinician for a mold traumatic brain injury will be accepted for the study.

Anyone interested is asked to call 607-777-4700 or email Vipul Lugade or Amanda Shi at vlugade@binghamton.edu or cshi@binghamton.edu respectively.

