Broome Correctional Facility expands visitation hours under new sheriff

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar has doubled the visitation time allowed at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Visitation hours have been set at 30 hours per week from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors will not need to make an appointment. The new measure is effective immediately. Previously, only 15 hours of visitation was allowed under former Broome County Sheriff David Harder.

Visitation hours were one issue Akshar and Harder did not see eye-to-eye on, despite both having lengthy law enforcement careers and belonging to the Republican party.

“One of the issues I heard repeatedly from community members before I became Broome County Sheriff was the lack of access for families to visit their loved ones who found themselves incarcerated,” said Sheriff Akshar said in a news release.

Under Sheriff Harder, visitation hours were much more limited. Visitation was mitigated as fears over the COVID-19 pandemic grew exponentially in March 2020. The jail eventually stopped visitation entirely, only allowing virtual visits, to prevent the deadly virus from getting inside.

Yet, in August 2022, a New York State Supreme Court Decision forced the jail to reallow visitation beginning Sept. 5, 2022. The ruling said a full-out suspension was no longer needed due to vaccination rates and the circumstances surrounding the pandemic have changed since 2020. Harder appealed the decision, stressing he still had concerns for the safety of correctional officers and inmates.

The jail eventually reopened to just 15 hours a week, down from the original 40 hours.

During the court battles, inmate advocacy groups, namely Justice & Unity of the Southern Tier, held numerous protests and news conferences about the suspended visitation hours, calling it an injustice.

Akshar, then the Republican Candidate for Broome County Sheriff, announced he would open up visitation within his first 30 days in office. He was serving in the New York State Senate during that time.

Monday’s announcement is not the final amount of hours that will be permitted. Akshar said he plans to expand visitation when more corrections officers are hired. He said the correctional facility is currently facing a shortage of staff.

He said the current expansion is the first step in a comprehensive “responsible reentry” effort to reshape the reentry process through expanded programming and services covering education, life skills training, mental health services, substance use disorder treatment and employment.

“The bottom line is we do not want to see these incarcerated individuals within the confines of the Correctional Facility again,” said Akshar. “One of the most important components to reducing crime is breaking the cycle of release and re-offense.”

Akshar defeated Democrat Katheleen Newcomb, a captain at the sheriff’s office, in the 2022 General Election. He was sworn into office on Jan. 1.

He took over for Harder, who served as Broome County Sheriff for 24 years and spent nearly six decades in law enforcement.

