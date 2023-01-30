Cigarette to blame for Johnson City fire that killed dogs

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- New details have emerged regarding a house fire that happened in Johnson City on New Year’s Day that killed several dogs.

According to a FOIL request from the Johnson City Fire Department, the fire at 10 Dartmouth Street was caused by a cigarette. It started in an exterior stairway, ramp or fire escape.

The FOIL request also stated that one firefighter was injured while putting out the blaze the specifics of the injury, such as the severity and what caused it, are not disclosed.

The first, second and third floors of the home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage as well as a partial collapse of the roof. The FOIL detailed that detailed $200,000 in property damage as a result of the fire. Three neighboring buildings sustained some damage to their siding.

Five adults and four children were displaced by the fire.

