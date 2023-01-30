Coldest air of the winter coming

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Light snow early. A trace to 1″ possible. Low: 16-21

Tuesday: Partial sun with a chance of lake effect snow showers. High: 24-28

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 15-20

Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front is draped through the area tonight and some light to moderate snow is expected. Snowfall accumulations will be light; at less than 1″. A few surfaces could get slippery. Lows tonight will be in the teens.

Some lake snow showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s. Midweek stays cold with highs in the mid 20s. We’ll warm into the mid 30s Thursday but an Arctic front is coming for Friday.

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid-teens and may actually continue falling through the evening. Lows into Saturday morning could range from around 20 below to 5 below zero. It will be dangerously cold, but it won’t last too long. Highs Saturday stay in the single digits to near 10.

Sunday will be completely different with temperatures rising into the 30s with a chance of snow showers. It may be breezy, too.

