Delaware County Sheriff reacts to video of Memphis Police beating Tyre Nichols

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond has released a statement regarding the recently-released videos of five Memphis Police Offices beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Sheriff DuMond said the actions of the five police officers, who are also Black, tarnish the reputations of police officers across the country. He said that the murder indictments of the five officers are appropriate.

“Their outrageous and illegal conduct damages the hard work that has been done to rebuild trust between police and the communities they serve,” DuMond said. “I, as well as the members of the Sheriff’s Office, are outraged and sickened, and understandably share the frustration being felt by the public.”

On Friday, the Memphis Police Department released a video of Nichols’ arrest. The footage shows the five officers using a stun gun and baton and punching and kicking him on the ground. Nichols can be heard calling for his mother as the five officers beat him. He died at the hospital three days after his arrest at 29-year-old.

“Integrity is a core value of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office,” DuMond said. “Our members are professionally trained to treat people with respect, to show compassion and empathy, and to fiercely protect and safeguard their constitutional rights.”

DuMond said he has zero tolerance for excessive use of force and that any deputies who violate the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office policies will be held accountable.

As the country stays in shock over the released footage, the Binghamton Police Department is facing public outrage over a video of one of its own officers seen kneeling on the neck of a man after an early-morning New Year’s Day fight outside of Dillinger’s Irish Pub.

The video in question appeared on Facebook and has sparked protests at Binghamton City Hall. Community activists demand that the officer in the video be charged and fired, as well as the resource officers from Binghamton City School District be removed.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the officer, who has yet to be officially identified, has been assigned desk duty as the city conducts an investigation into the matter. Officials have asked the public to send the Binghamton Police Department video of the incident.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has also opened an investigation. But, that is not enough for some members of Binghamton City Council. Councilmembers Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman and Joe Burns, all of whom are Democrats, have called for an independent investigation that “extends beyond the civil rights component.”

Mayor Kraham, a Republican, said he thinks the Democrats’ proposal will not receive the support it needs from at least one more member of Binghamton City Council for an external investigator to be hired.

Early Monday, Memphis Police announced that a sixth officer, who is white, had been disciplined for his involvement in Nichol’s beating. He was, According to a report from the Associated Press, at the scene of the initial traffic stop but was not there when the five other officers beat him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nichols family, and we remain committed to serving our communities, showing dignity and respect for everyone,” said DuMond.

