Local shops expect Valentine’s Day to be busy this year

(WBNG) -- Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times for flower and pastry shops. And local stores have been getting ready for months now.

Flowers by Dillenbecks, a local flower and gift shop said they have been getting ready for Valentine’s Day since before Christmas. But they’ve been having a hard time getting flowers. Most people order the same type of flowers which causes a supply shortage.

The owner of Flowers by Dillenbecks, Cheryl Fritsch, says it’s easier if customers come into the store to order flowers so that they could show them more options of what they can do. The cost of flowers has gone up due to inflation which has also caused the cost of ordering flowers to increase.

Across the Susquehanna, Edible Arrangements in Vestal, sells anything from flowers to edible arrangements, and says they had a very busy February last year. Which led to them hiring more employees this year.

The manager, Naquasia, who did not wish to share her last name, said, the store is preparing early and training.

“We have extra staff coming in,” she said. “We’re just getting everything ready. Balloons ready. Getting all the food ready. So, we’re excited.”

And, if you do want to get something special for your loved one, the two stores said its’ best that you order your arrangements ahead of time to ensure they are ready for Valentine’s Day.

