Man sentenced for cutting woman’s hand in domestic incident at Econolodge

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s office announced Dillon M. Thomas, 31, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a domestic incident.

Thomas, who is from Binghamton, plead guilty to attempted assault in the second degree, a felony. He admitted that he injured a 39-year-old woman by cutting her hand with a knife during a domestic incident in the Town of Dickinson Econolodge. The ordeal happened on Jan. 13, 2022.

The district attorney’s office noted that Thomas has a prior felony conviction for attempted burglary in 2016.

“The Broome County DA’s Office Special Victims Bureau continues to fight for victims of domestic violence,” District Attorney Michael Korchal said. “Many cases continue to go unreported. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available.”

Korchak said victims of domestic violence should contact their local police department, the district attorney’s office or the Crime Victims Assistance Center.

The case was investigated and charged by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

