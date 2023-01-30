MONDAY: Cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.10″ rain 0-1″ snow High 38 (36-40) Wind W 3-8 mph

A weak cold front will give us clouds and mixed showers today. Accumulations of rain and snow will

be light. With a brisk northwest wind, we’ll have snow showers tonight.

Some snow showers/flurries linger into Tuesday. We get some quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday

with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday. Not a big snow maker, but we’re going to

get a shot of frigid weather. Bitter cold Saturday. Milder weather returns Sunday with a chance of

mixed showers.

