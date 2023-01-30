Mixed showers today
Frigid later in the week!
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONDAY: Cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.10″ rain 0-1″ snow High 38 (36-40) Wind W 3-8 mph
A weak cold front will give us clouds and mixed showers today. Accumulations of rain and snow will
be light. With a brisk northwest wind, we’ll have snow showers tonight.
Some snow showers/flurries linger into Tuesday. We get some quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday
with partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday. Not a big snow maker, but we’re going to
get a shot of frigid weather. Bitter cold Saturday. Milder weather returns Sunday with a chance of
mixed showers.
