Multiple crews respond to Owego structure fire

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - Owego Fire Department responded to a structure fire on George Street Saturday, Jan. 28.

Upon arrival crews found an active fire in the second story attic area of the residence.

Owego police, Campville Fire Department, West Corners FAST team, and Owego EMS also responded to the scene.

The fire was successfully extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

