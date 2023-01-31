Apalachin native and NASA astronaut to receive award from Vice President Harris

(NASA)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- An astronaut and Tioga County native will receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will present the award to former NASA Astronaut Douglas G. Hurley, who is originally from Apalachin, NY. The award will be presented at 4:15 p.m.

NASA said Hurley, as well as fellow former astronaut Robert Behnken, will be awarded for bravery in NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2 to the International Space Station on May 30, 2020.

(NASA)

On that day, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft launched to the space station. It signaled the first mission to launch with astronauts as part of NASA’s Commerical Crew Program.

Hurley graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1984 and holds a degree from Tulane University in Louisiana.

