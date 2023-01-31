Caught on camera: Man repeatedly peeped in woman’s window, authorities say

By WESH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEBARY, Fla. (WESH) - A 29-year-old man is facing prowling charges after authorities say he was caught peeping into windows in a Florida subdivision.

Residents in the Rivington subdivision in DeBary, Florida, say a man started showing up on security cameras peeping into windows late at night.

“My neighbors just reported that somebody came up to my window and was looking in the window,” said one resident in a 911 call.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says cameras showed the man creeping on a woman’s home at least three times, so they started extra patrols.

“We were like, ‘That is crazy.’ And that’s why we were like, ‘Where did he come from? What’s going on?’ It was very weird,” neighbor Brooke Sotolongo said.

Deputies identified the man seen creeping around as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. A sergeant found the suspect Thursday night as he walked out from between two homes, but Johnson allegedly fled.

“What’s up, man? Where are you coming from? Where do you stay? Stop. Right now. Stop,” said the sergeant to Johnson in bodycam footage.

After a chase with a drone overhead, Johnson was found in a nearby swampy area and arrested. He is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

“It puts a weird feeling in your gut when you find out someone’s looking at you through a window,” a deputy told Johnson in bodycam footage after his arrest.

Deputies say the suspect admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so. His bond was set at $1,000.

“We’re just more aware now. Keeping the lights on, for sure,” neighbor Reggie Swick said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

