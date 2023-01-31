A colder day

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 24 (20-26) Wind NW 5-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

Some snow showers/flurries linger into Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be below average

and will hold steady through the day.

We get some quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday. Not a big snow maker, but we’re going to

get a shot of frigid weather. Bitter cold Saturday.

Milder weather returns Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Temperatures will near average Monday with

highs in the 30s.

