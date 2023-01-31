A colder day
A frigid end to the week!
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 24 (20-26) Wind NW 5-15 mph
Some snow showers/flurries linger into Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be below average
and will hold steady through the day.
We get some quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday. Not a big snow maker, but we’re going to
get a shot of frigid weather. Bitter cold Saturday.
Milder weather returns Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Temperatures will near average Monday with
highs in the 30s.
