Cornell Cooperative Extension presents ‘Cooking Class for Veterans’

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In partnership with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Vet Center, new cooking and gardening hands-on training for veterans will be available soon.

There are two cooking series coming up in February and March. Veterans and their families can sign up for one or both of these three-week classes.

“All Faoirs of the Garden” will focus on a different theme each week. Registration is required and closes on Feb. 2. Class size is limited to 10 people and the veteran must be present.

“Cooking Around the World” will start on March 23. Each week, veterans will focus on a different country they were stationed in. Space is limited to 10 people. Registration for this class closes on March 20.

You can join Gardening & Composting Educators at the Binghamton Vet Center for free bi-weekly, hands-on classes for Broome County veterans. As part of the weekly morning muster at the Binghamton Vet Center, Cornell Cooperative Extension staff will offer four workshops on healthy eating, gardening and composting.

To register for any of the sessions, call the Binghamton Vet Center at 607-722-2393.

