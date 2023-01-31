Is bitter cold air still coming?

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 12-18

Wednesday: Clouds and sun. High: 22-26

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 8-18

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is settling in for the night with lows in the teens expected. Wednesday and Thursday remain quiet. Highs Wednesday will be in the 20s but by Thursday rise into the mid 30s.

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid teens and will be falling into the single digits through the evening. Lows into Saturday morning could range from around 20 below to 5 below zero. It will be dangerously cold, but it won’t last too long. Wind chills may drop as low as 20 to 35 below zero. Highs Saturday stay in the single digits to mid teens.

Sunday will be completely different with temperatures rising into the 30s with a chance of snow showers. It may be breezy, too. Monday looks decent and Tuesday of next week sees warmer weather arrive as highs climb to the mid 40s Tuesday.

