Once executive assistant to convicted former district attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny

(WBNG) -- Former Executive Assistant & Media Relations Representative James Worhach, 37, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, on Monday.

That’s according to Special Prosecutor for Broome County Joseph G. Fazzary. Worhach admitted to stealing more than $1,000 from the Broome County government in order to pay for unauthorized long-term parking for himself and then-District Attorney Stephen Cornwell Jr. in a commercial parking lot in downtown Binghamton from 2016 through the end of Cornwell’s term in 2019.

Worhach worked directly under Cornwell in his administration.

Fazzary noted that the guilty plea resolved the second of two indictments returned in July 2021, in which Cornwell and Worhach were charged with multiple offenses committed in their official capacities while they worked at the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Cornwell was dismissed from the second indictment. However, the first indictment was resolved on Dec. 5, 2022. Cornwell and Worhach pleaded guilty to that indictment. Cornwell pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree; a felony; which cost him his license to practice law and Worhach pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of criminal possession of the stolen property in the fourth degree.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak spoke out against Worhach, regarding Monday’s guilty plea.

“Since becoming District Attorney I’ve made a commitment to the people of Broome County to investigate and prosecute corruption in our local government,” said Korchak.

Cornwell was the county district attorney from 2016 to 2019. He did not run for reelection.

