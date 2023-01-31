Professional Box Lacrosse Association suspends remaining games in 2023

(WBNG) - Professional lacrosse arrived in Binghamton in 2023 with the Professional Box Lacrosse Association and the Binghamton Bombers. But now, the league is shutting down for the rest of 2023, suspending the remainder of its inaugural season.

Here is the official statement from Vice President of PBLA Jillian Kaplan:

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced yesterday that all remaining games across the league will be postponed as of January 31, 2023. Season ticket holders will be contacted and will receive a full refund for the duration of the season.

“We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”

Part of that reorganization comes with the appointment of Brad Bryant, the new Chief Executive Officer of the PBLA. “I’m excited about what is in store for this league. My goal is to take Mr. Kesner’s concept to the next level and create a sustainable product for years to come that both the players and the fans can be proud of.”

The PBLA recognizes the support of the loyal lacrosse fans and while regretful for this decision, believes that the coming season will prove it to be the right decision.”

