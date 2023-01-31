Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos told Republican colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he won't serve on his two committees for now, GOP lawmakers say.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, lawmakers said.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Man sentenced for cutting woman’s hand in domestic incident at Econolodge
Multiple crews respond to Owego structure fire
Binghamton fire crews respond to morning house fire
Binghamton University seeking volunteers for ‘driving simulation study’

Latest News

Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
Jamal Dupree, Tyre Nichols' brother, said police beat on him like he was "nothing." (CNN)
Tyre Nichols brother: They beat him like he was nothing
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to...
Woman shot, seriously injured during jog