Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Campville Fire Department

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Campville Fire Department is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

