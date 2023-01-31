Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Campville Fire Department
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Campville Fire Department is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.