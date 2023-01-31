Southern Tier welcomes New York state’s 2nd largest electric vehicle charging station

HANCOCK, NY (WBNG) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at a new electric vehicle charging station Tuesday in Hancock, NY.

The charging station, conveniently located off NY Route 17 behind Hancock Town Hall, features 16 different stations fit to charge all types of electric vehicles.

The station is built for both local electric vehicle owners and people traveling through the Southern Tier in an EV. The charging station is currently the second biggest in the state, behind a charging station at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

President & CEO of the New York Power Authority Justin E. Driscoll said the location of the chargers hopefully will lead to it being a popular spot.

“Drivers can easily get to these chargers right here from Route 17, especially visible at night when they’re lit up,” said Driscoll. “I don’t think it will be difficult to get the word out about these sites.”

Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vanold said the town is happy to be a part of state-wide initiatives that involve the use of clean energy.

“We are willing to consider any future programs like this one that can help to create much-needed jobs, while making the state more energy efficient and provide for and protect our communities for years to come,” said Vanold.

The project was made possible by the collaboration between the New York Power Authority’s “EVolve NY” program and the Town of Hancock.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado was at the event.

