A spotlight on Catholic Schools of Broome County at Binghamton City Hall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Catholic schools across the nation are celebrating “National Catholic Schools Week” with events and ceremonies from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham hosted a flag-raising ceremony and presented a proclamation as a way to recognize catholic students of Broome County at Binghamton City Hall on Tuesday morning.

Alongside the Catholic Schools of Broome County flag waving above city hall, on the second floor, students’ artwork will be on display for the week for hundreds of employees and visitors to see.

The annual initiative of the week is led by the National Catholic Educational Association and is meant to take time to recognize the highlights of catholic schools within each community.

Catholic Schools of Broome County Director of Admissions & Enrollment John Kiereck said the flag raising is a nice tradition each year and the artwork being on display is a special opportunity to showcase their achievements.

“It’s special to see it out there not just in the school hallway but out there in the community where we know that hundreds and thousands of people are seeing it, and I think it really just adds to the overall celebration of Catholic schools and Catholic Schools Week and we’re proud,” said Kiereck.

