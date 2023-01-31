Traffic alert: Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed Wednesday evening

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Town of Vestal has posted a traffic alert for part of Wednesday into Thursday.

The town said a section of the Vestal Parkway will be closed to westbound traffic from Clayton Avenue to Main Street from 10 p.m. to a.m. the next morning for utility work.

The town said there will be a detour turning left onto Clayton Avenue then turning right on to Charles Street and then right on to Main street where the detour will end at the intersection of Main Street and the parkway.

