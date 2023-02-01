Binghamton softball selected to finish fourth in America East preseason poll
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The America East Conference released its 2023 preseason softball poll, putting the Bearcats in fourth place. The Bearcats received one of the six first-place votes. The poll was voted on by the six conference head coaches – none of whom were allowed to vote for their own teams.
Defending champion UMBC was the pick to retain the title, earning 23 points and four first-place votes. UMass Lowell was second with 20 points and a first-place vote, and UAlbany was third with 17 points. Maine and Bryant tied for fifth place with seven points each.
2023 AMERICA EAST PRESEASON POLL:
- UMBC - 23 (4)
- UMass Lowell - 20 (1)
- UAlbany - 17
- Binghamton - 16 (1)
- Maine - 7
- Bryant - 7
