Binghamton softball selected to finish fourth in America East preseason poll

Binghamton's Alayna Harbaugh during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 19, 2022, in College...
Binghamton's Alayna Harbaugh during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The America East Conference released its 2023 preseason softball poll, putting the Bearcats in fourth place. The Bearcats received one of the six first-place votes. The poll was voted on by the six conference head coaches – none of whom were allowed to vote for their own teams.

Defending champion UMBC was the pick to retain the title, earning 23 points and four first-place votes. UMass Lowell was second with 20 points and a first-place vote, and UAlbany was third with 17 points. Maine and Bryant tied for fifth place with seven points each.

2023 AMERICA EAST PRESEASON POLL:

  1. UMBC - 23 (4)
  2. UMass Lowell - 20 (1)
  3. UAlbany - 17
  4. Binghamton - 16 (1)
  5. Maine - 7
  6. Bryant - 7

