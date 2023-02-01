Binghamton softball selected to finish fourth in America East preseason poll

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The America East Conference released its 2023 preseason softball poll, putting the Bearcats in fourth place. The Bearcats received one of the six first-place votes. The poll was voted on by the six conference head coaches – none of whom were allowed to vote for their own teams.

Defending champion UMBC was the pick to retain the title, earning 23 points and four first-place votes. UMass Lowell was second with 20 points and a first-place vote, and UAlbany was third with 17 points. Maine and Bryant tied for fifth place with seven points each.

2023 AMERICA EAST PRESEASON POLL:

UMBC - 23 (4) UMass Lowell - 20 (1) UAlbany - 17 Binghamton - 16 (1) Maine - 7 Bryant - 7

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.