Don’t miss your chance to win the Broome County Parks 2nd-ever Winter Photo Contest

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Parks is back with its second-ever Winter Photo Contest taking place for the rest of winter until March 6.

Anyone is eligible to enter by visiting any seven of Broome County Park’s and taking a photo showing the theme of either “Winter is Coming” or “Happy Holidays” within the park limits.

Submissions can be sent to bcparks@broomecountyny.gov

Winners will be announced on March 13.

You can find more information and contest rules by following this link.

The seven Broome County Parks include Otsiningo Park, Dorchester Park, Nathaniel Cole Park, Greenwood Park, Aqua-Terra Wilderness Area, Hawkins Pond Nature Area and Grippen Park.

