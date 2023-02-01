Endicott man pleads guilty to threatening member of Congress over phone

(WBNG) -- An Endicott man pleaded guilty to making threats to a member of Congress, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The DOJ said Joseph F. Morelli, 51, admitted to threatening a member of congress by calling their Washington office from his phone in Endicott. He left several voicemails.

In three voicemails, all left on March 3, 2022, Morelli said, “I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands… I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you” and “I’m gonna have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is, and I don’t think you’re gonna like it... I can pay someone $500 to take a baseball bat and crack your skull. …You are going to get [expletive] physically hurt” and “You’re gonna cause people to get hurt, so I’m gonna have to hurt you physically. …I’m gonna make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone’s gonna get you ‘cause I’ll pay them to.”

Morelli is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced on June 1. He is also facing a term of up to three years of supervised release.

The FBI investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.