Endicott man sentenced for money laundering

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced an Endicott man has been sentenced for money laundering conspiracy.

The DOJ said Christopher L. Vandermark, 57, was sentenced to five years probation following his guilty plea to a money laundering conspiracy that was designed to conceal proceeds from a multi-state unemployment fraud scheme.

The department said Vandermark, who is originally from Saratoga County, admitted to corresponding via online messages for over a year with a co-conspirator who represented herself to be a woman living in North Carolina. The co-conspirator directed Vandermark to open accounts at multiple financial institutions, as well as provide her with routing details for his existing accounts. From June 2020 through early April 2021, Vandermark’s accounts received transfers of more than $88,000 in fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits from six states.

Vandermark was ordered to pay a $13,734 restitution fee and to forfeit the same amount of money proceeds as his crime.

