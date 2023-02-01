Girl Scout Cookie sales kickoff for 2023

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Jan. 31 marks the start of Girl Scout Cookie sales for 2023. From now until April 23, you can order your favorite type of cookie from your local girl scout.

Each box of cookies is $5, and sales will benefit local troops by allowing them to raise funds for service projects and troop travel, among other activities.

Senior Director of Communications and Marketing for Girl Scouts of NYPenn Pathways Jaime Alvarez said a new cookie flavor will debut this year, that will be sold only online.

“Our brand-new cookie flavor is the Raspberry Rally and that is the sister cookie to the Thin Mint it’s the chocolaty coating with some raspberry filling and that is the first cookie available exclusively online,” said Alvarez. “You won’t see it at local booths in your area and you won’t be able to receive it if you order cookies from girl delivery which is local delivery from your local girl scout.”

Those in search of the new cookie can order it with their local Girl Scout’s digital cookie link, an individualized link to each Girl Scout’s online store.

Alvarez said, for the last few years, each Girl Scout has set up their own online store in order to learn digital marketing skills and keep up with e-commerce trends.

While cookies are available to order now, booths with cookies for sale should appear locally in the month of April according to Alvarez.

For those who would like to purchase cookies, but do not know a girl scout, visit the Girl Scout NYPenn website to connect with a troop in your area.

