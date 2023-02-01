Gov. Hochul announces $227B budget, elected officials react

ALBANY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Wednesday.

Key components of her budget include money for mental health, addressing housing the crisis, mitigating gun violence, combatting fentanyl, protecting public safety, investing in affordable energy, childcare and more. The full details of the $227 billion budget are included on the governor’s website.

“I’m committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times.”

Several local elected officials have responded to the Democrat’s budget. Their reactions are posted below:

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123 Assembly):

“We are now beginning a two-month process to analyze and respond to the proposed budget the Governor released today. While there are many encouraging proposals that will benefit residents of the Southern Tier regarding public safety, EMS, child care, mental health, and housing, there are some areas of concern. I will continue advocating for additional resources for our hospitals and nursing homes, road and bridge repair, and support for small businesses.”

Assemblyman Joe Angelino (R, 121 Assembly):

“It seems that Gov. Hochul does not fully understand the financial situation so many New Yorkers are facing. While I am glad she included a plan to address bail reform laws to combat rising crime, she also proposed moving State Troopers into cities. The State Police force was created for and designed to provide law enforcement in rural areas, and it should remain that way. We are again seeing a bloated unaffordable budget of over $200 Billion which is larger than the budget of Florida and Texas combined. I am also disappointed the governor did not propose tax cuts or any other measure to help people deal with the high inflation they are facing. In addition the governor is proposing a climate plan which will result in higher electricity bills for everyday New Yorkers. My fellow Republicans and I will come to the negotiating table in good faith, I invite Gov. Hochul and my colleagues in the Majority to do the same in order to help the people of New York.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham (R), referring to Hochul’s safety announcements via tweet:

Public safety is a bipartisan issue that demands resources. These are positive budget investments to reduce gun violence, enhance community policing, combat the flow of fentanyl and suppor @NYSDCJS crime analysis centers as we have in Binghamton.

Public safety is a bipartisan issue that demands resources. These are positive budget investments to reduce gun violence, enhance community policing, combat the flow of fentanyl and support @NYSDCJS crime analysis centers like we have in Binghamton. https://t.co/jPRHCYtwnA — Mayor Jared Kraham (@MayorKraham) February 1, 2023

State Senator Peter Oberacker (R, 51 Senate)

“The governor claims she is focused on affordability, yet she doubled-down on her track record of increased spending at a time when a $22 billion deficit is on the horizon – her definition of affordability is starkly different from that of the people I represent in the 51st Senate District.

“Public safety, education, improved infrastructure, and mental health are all priorities of mine and I will work with the governor to ensure needs are met in these and other key areas. However, continuing to spend at an unsustainable rate, while hiking taxes and fees, will only drive more people and businesses out of the state. We need to exercise a level of fiscal restraint.

“Now the real work begins. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, I will be actively questioning state commissioners and other officials during the upcoming budget hearings with an eye toward developing a final budget that is fiscally sound and addresses true needs.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.