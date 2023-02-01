Inmate advocacy group react to Sheriff Akshar’s expanded correctional facility visitation hours.

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Monday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced the Broome County Correction facility would be doubling visitation hours from 15 to 30 hours; but inmate advocacy group JUST & Unity of the Southern Tier said although this is a step forward, it simply is not enough.

Sheriff Akshar said he is committed to providing those who find themselves incarcerated get the tools they need to be successful, but due to employee shortages reinstating pre covid visitation hours are not possible.

“Moving from 15 hours to thirty hours was a step in the right direction it’s a conversation that we continue to have and it’s a commitment that I make to the people of Broome County that as we start to right the ship with respect to the staffing crisis well see those hours continue to increase.” said Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Member of ‘JUST’ Andy Pragacz said he believes this issue should not affect family members and those incarcerated.

“Regardless of the staffing issue inside that’s a bad reason to restrict people access to their loved ones to restrict people access to be able to fight their court case and achieve some motive of justice it’s a very poor excuse.” said Andy Pragacz.

As of now both parties have not directly spoken, but they told 12 News their hope is to reach a solution on this issue.

