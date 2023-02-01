Local wedding planner wins two national awards

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Jesse parker is a local wedding planner, music teacher, pianist and violinist. She owns ‘A Note of Elegance’ which is her wedding planning and performance business and, ‘Parker School of Music’ where she teaches piano and violin.

She started A Note of Elegance back in 2013 when she graduated from the Crane School of Music with a degree in violin performance. Back then, she focused on performing at weddings during the client’s ceremonies and cocktail hours. During college, Parker would perform at weddings and would see many wedding venues which led to her eventually falling in love with the aspect of wedding planning.

During the school year, Parker usually teaches piano and violin after school hours. She said her busy time for planning and performing at weddings starts in May and goes up until September, sometimes even October which helps combine her two passions nicely.

Parker said how nothing makes her happier than celebrating love and music. “Since I was little, I have loved working with other kids and just thought that weddings are so magical so it kind of works out really well,” said Parker.

Parker has performed at over 85 weddings. On average, she has about 25 weddings a year where she will either perform, plan or help plan.

This year, Parker won The Knot’s Best of Weddings award and Wedding Wire’s Couples’ Choice award. She says she was lucky enough to be awarded both of those. “I just feel really, really grateful for that,” said Parker.

For more information about how Parker can plan out or perform at your wedding, click here. And, for more information about the Parker School of Music, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.