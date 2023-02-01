Polish Community Center holds preview for 100th annual centennial celebration drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Polish Community Center held a preview of their one hundredth annual centennial celebration drive coming up in late February.

the event will include musical performances, games and activities, and delicious food.

With this being the one hundredth anniversary, members at the center are planning on making this year their biggest yet.

12 News spoke with Adam Zduniak, the president of the Polish Community Center about the volunteer work that is going into this upcoming event.

“We do value strongly in being good stewards for our community. Many of us - our members - our staff volunteer many hours and we do feel strongly that it starts from home,” said Adam Zduniak.

Membership tickets for the event will be on pre-sale from now until Feb. 23, you can get tickets for the event by visiting the polish community center from 3-5 p.m. on weekdays.

