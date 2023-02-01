Polish Community Center holds preview for 100th annual centennial celebration drive

Binghamton Polish Community Center
Binghamton Polish Community Center(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Polish Community Center held a preview of their one hundredth annual centennial celebration drive coming up in late February.

the event will include musical performances, games and activities, and delicious food.

With this being the one hundredth anniversary, members at the center are planning on making this year their biggest yet.

12 News spoke with Adam Zduniak, the president of the Polish Community Center about the volunteer work that is going into this upcoming event.

“We do value strongly in being good stewards for our community. Many of us - our members - our staff volunteer many hours and we do feel strongly that it starts from home,” said Adam Zduniak.

Membership tickets for the event will be on pre-sale from now until Feb. 23, you can get tickets for the event by visiting the polish community center from 3-5 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Binghamton University seeking volunteers for ‘driving simulation study’
Man sentenced for cutting woman’s hand in domestic incident at Econolodge
Multiple crews respond to Owego structure fire
Binghamton fire crews respond to morning house fire

Latest News

Weekend fire in Deposit deemed fatal
Kopernik Observatory & Science Center
YouTube watch party by Kopernik’s Observatory and Science Center to be held for rare green comet
Inmate advocacy group react to Sheriff Akshar’s expanded correctional facility visitation hours.
Girl Scout Cookie sales kickoff for 2023