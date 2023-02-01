Senator Kirsten Gillibrand proposes modernized FMLA bill

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, along with other Democratic senators and representatives, announced Wednesday a reintroduction of paid family leave on the 30th anniversary of FMLA.

Under this bill, parents and caregivers could get 12 weeks of paid leave. Gillibrand said this bill would cover all types of family leave.

Senator Gillibrand said that nearly 70% of all Americans support paid family leave. According to her, 99% of businesses support it as well. She also added that the bill would be state of the art.

“We are the only industrialized country without paid family leave,” Gillibrand said. “It’s a drag on the economy. It means that people cannot stay in their jobs when they have life emergencies.”

Gillibrand said the modernized FMLA would be gender-neutral, which would allow fathers the chance to stay home and care for their children.

While there is no support for the Democrat’s FMLA bill, Gillibrand says that Republicans have some ideas and that she wants to continue the dialogue to try to find some sort of common ground to allow Americans paid family leave.

