Snow squalls and bitter cold

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Low: 7-15

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 30-36

Thursday Night: Turning very cold with snow squalls. Wind chills plummet below zero. Low: 8-14

Friday: 40% chance of lake effect snow showers. Bitter cold and windy with wind chills as low as 30 below zero at times. High: 12↓ Low: -3

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is settling in for the night with lows in the teens expected. Thursday remains quiet with sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Highs Thursday rise into the mid 30s.

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid teens and will be falling into the single digits through the evening. An Arctic cold front moves in around midnight and brings snow squalls and gusty winds with it. Lows into Saturday morning could range from around 15 below to around 5 depending on clouds. It will be dangerously cold, but it won’t last too long. Wind chills may drop as low as 20 to 35 below zero. Highs Saturday rise into the teens late in the day and continue rising overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be completely different with temperatures rising into the 30s to around 40. It may be breezy, too. Monday looks decent and Tuesday of next week sees warmer weather arrive as highs climb to the mid 40s Tuesday.

