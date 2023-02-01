Two Broome County parks are looking for concession vendors

(WBNG) - We’re in the thick of it when it comes to winter weather, but Broome County Parks is already eyeing out how to enhance the visitor experience during the warmer months.

When it comes to Nathaniel Cole Park and Greenwood Park, Director Elizabeth Woidt and her team are seeking proposals from vendors for concessions at both parks.

Priority will be given to vendors interested in both locations.

”We’re just looking for a change, seeing if there’s something better out there,” said Woidt. “Obviously we do the concessions. We’ve got basic things like ice cream, popcorn, sodas. You can have snacks at the park, but it would be really great to have someone come in that could make it something special.”

When it comes to Woidt’s vision, she would like to see a local come up with lunch and dinner options with hot foods like burgers and spiedies.

During the director’s conversation with 12 News, she went over some of the information and requirements for what it takes to put in a quote for this idea.

“There’s some simple questions you have to answer,” said Woidt. “We really want to see kind of a comprehensive overview of your experience in running a similar concession stand or food venue and really why you’re interested in doing it with parks. Maybe provide a sample menu. Once we have all those in, we’ll review them and hopefully have something new and exciting for the parks this summer.”

For now, Nathaniel Cole Park and Greenwood Park are the only options with an opportunity in the future to expand this effort. Proposals are due prior to 3 p.m. Friday, February 10. Specific information can be found at this website.

For questions, email bcparks@broomecountyny.gov. Another option is to call 607-778-2193.

