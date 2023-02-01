Visions Investment Services presents ‘Women in Wealth’ initiative

(WBNG) -- “Women” in Wealth is an initiative of Vision’s Investment Services that aims to create an environment in which women learn, thrive and invest in themselves.

The Women in Wealth “Back to Basics” seminar will be held on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. inside the Visions Headquarters Auditorium in Endwell.

For information, go to the Visions Federal Credit Union website.

