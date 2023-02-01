Weekend fire in Deposit deemed fatal

(MGN online)
By Luke Meade
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- According to Chief Ryan Nearson of the Deposit Fire Department, on Saturday, Jan 28 fire teams responded to a deadly fire on Lumber Road in the town of Deposit.

The fire started around 4 p.m. and after rescue workers handled the situation the house was deemed a total loss.

Nearson said the name of the victim has not been released yet as the family is still being notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire teams that responded to the fire were Afton, Hancock, Harpursville, Masonville, and West Windsor fire departments.

