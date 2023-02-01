Wind Chill Watch has been issued

Get ready for an arctic blast!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind Chill Watch for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Susquehanna, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties

from 1 AM Thursday until 1 PM Saturday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 26 (22-28) Wind W 5-10 mph

We get some quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday. Not a big snow maker, but we’re going to

get a shot of frigid weather. Bitter cold continues Saturday. Temperatures will rise Saturday night,

leading to a milder forecast.

Milder weather Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Temperatures will be above average Monday and Tuesday with

highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
Binghamton University seeking volunteers for ‘driving simulation study’
Professional Box Lacrosse Association suspends remaining games in 2023
Weekend fire in Deposit deemed fatal
Once executive assistant to convicted former district attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny

Latest News

SUB-ZERO CHILLS
Is bitter cold air still coming?
SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES
Is bitter cold air still coming?
wbng
A colder day
SHORT-LIVED COLD
Coldest air of the winter coming