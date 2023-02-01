Wind Chill Watch has been issued
Get ready for an arctic blast!
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wind Chill Watch for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Susquehanna, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties
from 1 AM Thursday until 1 PM Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 26 (22-28) Wind W 5-10 mph
We get some quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday. Not a big snow maker, but we’re going to
get a shot of frigid weather. Bitter cold continues Saturday. Temperatures will rise Saturday night,
leading to a milder forecast.
Milder weather Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Temperatures will be above average Monday and Tuesday with
highs in the 30s and 40s.
