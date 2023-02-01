Wind Chill Watch has been issued

Wind Chill Watch for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Susquehanna, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties

from 1 AM Thursday until 1 PM Saturday.

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 26 (22-28) Wind W 5-10 mph

We get some quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday. Not a big snow maker, but we’re going to

get a shot of frigid weather. Bitter cold continues Saturday. Temperatures will rise Saturday night,

leading to a milder forecast.

Milder weather Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Temperatures will be above average Monday and Tuesday with

highs in the 30s and 40s.

