YouTube watch party by Kopernik’s Observatory and Science Center to be held for rare green comet

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A rare green comet, also known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is supposed to pass close to Earth tomorrow night.

The comet was last seen during the Paleolithic age around 50,000 years ago. Astronomers say the comet is approximately 239,000 miles from Earth.

Kopernik’s Observatory and Science Center is holding a YouTube watch party to see the comet tomorrow night from 8 to 11 p.m. Astronomer Jeremy Cartie will be hosting the event and will answer any questions for guests. Brightness and visibility of the comet outside will depend on weather and light pollution in the air.

“Well, much like anytime you want to look at the night sky, again finding a dark spot like Kopernik, trying to get away from city lights”, said Drew Deskur, Executive Director of the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center. This comet happens to be located close to the Little Dipper in the north and so if you even have a set of binoculars or even a modest telescope you should be able to get a good look at it.”

The comet’s diameter is said to be over 3000 feet, which is over half a mile. In comparison to Halley’s comet, it is not expected to be as bright.

