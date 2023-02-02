$50,000 worth of fentanyl removed from Broome County, Special Investigations Task Force announces

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task announced two major cases that occurred overnight in Endicott and Chenango.

First, a search warrant at 127 Washington Ave. in Endicott recovered the following:

32.8 Grams of Fentanyl (estimated street value of $3,200);

.5 grams of black tar heroin;

6 ½ Suboxone strips;

Various drug paraphernalia items to include, digital Scale, Ziplock bags, and mannitol (an agent used to cut narcotic substances);

Various pills and prescription medications include 98 Methadone Pills;

A loaded 9mm “Ghost Gun”;

A loaded 40 caliber handgun with Hi-Point upper Slide with a 3d printed lower receiver;

Various other gun parts to include 3D printed parts, pistol slides and a 37mm launcher attachment;

Explosive blasting caps; and

$2,137.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

The following two people were charged in the investigation:

Chase M. Tiffany, age 31, of Binghamton:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (2 Counts), a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Paul A. Reed, age 35, of Endicott

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree (3 counts), a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree (2 counts), a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree (3 counts), a Class A Misdemeanor

Second, on Feb. 2, the task force conducted a drug interdiction stop on a vehicle on Interstate 81 northbound at Exit 7 in Chenango.

A search of the vehicle recovered the following:

1,109.2 grams of packaged Fentanyl. (39.12 Ounces) (2.45 lbs.) with a street value of approximately $45,000

Forged identity documents (passport)

$1,994.00 in suspected drug proceeds

The following three people were charged in the investigation:

Adolofo Del Rio De Jesus, 47, of the Bronx, NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree, a Class A-I Felony

Franklin A. Valdez, age 28, of the Bronx, NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree, a Class A-I Felony

Carlos M. Valdez, age 38 of North Providence, RI, who police say, is previously deported felon originally from the Dominican Republic

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree, a Class A-I Felony

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Police said all five people charged were taken to Central Arraignment Part Court at the Broome County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

“These two cases are the result of the hard work and dedication put in by our local men and women of law enforcement every day paying off in a big way,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Akshar said nearly $50,000 of fentanyl was removed from the streets. He said the task force recovered 570,600 fatal doses in the operations.

