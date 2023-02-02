American Heart Association kicks off American Heart Month

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Heart Association held a press conference to mark the start of American Heart Month at the Security Mutual Life Insurance Building in downtown Binghamton.

During the month of February, people are encouraged to learn more about heart disease and to spread awareness about the subject.

The Executive Director of the Greater Syracuse American Heart Association Franklin Fry said Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be the only reason hearts are a topic of discussion this February.

Fry said the AHA is challenging people this year to learn CPR in honor of American Heart Month.

“We’re challenging every household in the Southern Tier to make sure that at least one member of that household is educated in hands-only CPR or CPR awareness,” said Fry. “You can be the ‘beat’ for your family your friends and our community.”

Other speakers at the event included Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and Chairwoman for the Southern Tier Heart Walk Kathy Breno.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can spread awareness this month you can visit the American Heart Association’s website.

