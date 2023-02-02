Binghamton baseball selected to repeat as America East confernce champions in 2023 preseason poll

Binghamton infielder Nick Roselli (15) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team has been chosen as the preseason favorite by a vote of the America East coaches in a poll released on Thursday. The defending champion Bearcats received four first-place votes and 31 total points, ahead of runner-up UMass Lowell (28), Bryant (25), Maine (21), and the rest of the seven-team league.

It’s the seventh time in BU’s America East history that they were slotted No. 1 in the preseason poll, and the fourth time in the last seven years.

Under 31-year head coach Tim Sinicki, Binghamton returns 25 players, including three all-conference selections, the team’s first seven hitters in the lineup, and its entire weekend rotation from a 2022 squad that captured the 2022 America East title and competed at the NCAA Stanford Regional last spring.

Binghamton will host the six-team 2023 America East Championship on May 24-27 at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

