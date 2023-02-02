Binghamton baseball selected to repeat as America East confernce champions in 2023 preseason poll

(WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team has been chosen as the preseason favorite by a vote of the America East coaches in a poll released on Thursday. The defending champion Bearcats received four first-place votes and 31 total points, ahead of runner-up UMass Lowell (28), Bryant (25), Maine (21), and the rest of the seven-team league.

It’s the seventh time in BU’s America East history that they were slotted No. 1 in the preseason poll, and the fourth time in the last seven years.

Under 31-year head coach Tim Sinicki, Binghamton returns 25 players, including three all-conference selections, the team’s first seven hitters in the lineup, and its entire weekend rotation from a 2022 squad that captured the 2022 America East title and competed at the NCAA Stanford Regional last spring.

Binghamton will host the six-team 2023 America East Championship on May 24-27 at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

