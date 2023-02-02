(WBNG) -- A Broome County jury found a Binghamton man guilty of illegal weapon possession in court Thursday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Terell R. Wilson, 37, was driving when he was stopped at a DWI checkpoint by New York State Police in the area of Front and Bevier streets in the Town of Dickinson. This was on Oct. 31, 2020.

The district attorney’s office said Wilson tried to flee the scene on foot and was observed by police tossing a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

The office noted that he was convicted in 2013 of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and convicted in 2006 of attempted possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He is facing 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.

“Special prosecutors are trained and experienced attorneys selected by the judge to prosecute cases where a conflict of interest arises,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Thanks to Special Prosecutor Accardi for his work on this case and the New York State Police for getting another illegal handgun off our streets.”

The case was investigated by New York State Police.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.