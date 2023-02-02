Binghamton women’s basketball cruises over UMBC, 80-70

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Denai Bowman scored 21 points and guard Ella Wanzer added 18, pushing Binghamton to an 80-70 win over UMBC in an NCAA women’s basketball game on Wednesday night. The win is the second straight for the Bearcats.

Bowman, who now has 11 career games with at least 20 points, went 8-for-13 from the field and made five free throws. She also added six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and did not commit a turnover. In the process, she raised her career scoring total to 1,122 points, No. 14 all-time in Binghamton history.

Wanzer, meanwhile, scored all of her points in the second half. She made six of her final nine shots of the game, which included five three-point field goals. Wanzer has now scored 18 points in each of the past two games.

Next up for the Bearcats is a showdown with New Hampshire on Wednesday, February 8. Tip-off is at 7 pm.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.