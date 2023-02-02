Broome County Public Library collecting feminine hygiene products for those in need

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Public Library teamed up with various Broome County agencies for a special donation drive for residents.

Adult Services Librarian for the Broom County Public Library Gillian Friedlander said for February, they will be hosting a “Period Product Donation Drive” in effort to collect products for women in need in the community.

Friedlander said period products are a basic need and right, but are usually expensive and unobtainable for many people. She said some women have to choose between period products and other basic necessities, like food.

“Period poverty is a thing,” Friedlander said. “Period products are wildly expensive and you can’t use things like government assistance to pay for them.”

Donations can be dropped off directly at the reference desk anytime we’re open from Feb. 1 to 28.

If you have any questions Call 607-778-6451 or email bcplreference@gmail.com

