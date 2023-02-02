Dangerously Cold

WIND CHILL WARNING for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Susquehanna, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties

from 7 AM Friday until 12 PM Saturday.

Wind Chill Advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties from 7 AM Friday until 12 PM Saturday.

Wind Chill Advisory for Bradford and southern Wayne Counties from 1 PM Friday until 12 PM Saturday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with late day clouds. High 34 (32-37) Wind SW 10-20 G25 mph

Windy but quiet today with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few more afternoon clouds.

A cold front will come through tonight into Friday. We’ll have snow and snow squalls, but we’re going to

get a shot of frigid weather. Wind Chills of -30 to -10 are expected. Bitter cold continues Saturday.

Temperatures will rise Saturday night, leading to a milder forecast.

Milder weather Sunday. Temperatures will be above average Monday, Tuesday and

Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Along with the milder weather will come a chance of rain

and snow showers.

