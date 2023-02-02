Early Owego Antiques Center to begin live auctions

OWEGO (WBNG) -- In a few weeks the Early Owego Antiques Center will be ringing in its 10th anniversary, and to celebrate they will be holding a live auction in person and online for all.

Owner of Early Owego Antiques Center Jim Mead said on Feb. 25 guests of all ages are welcome to visit the store both in person and online to bid on unique items such as furniture, collectibles and more.

He said this event is a way to bring New York state residents together after a long battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We see a need in the area for live auctions people are missing them we’d like to be able to bring back that social interaction as well as the commercial aspects we were not using out lower level here at the store so were going to occasionally have an old-time live auction,” said Mead.

He said the live auction will be held at the Early Owego Antiques Center at 2 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.earlyowego.com or contact Jim Mead at (607) 725-6833.

