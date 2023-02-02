‘Global Play Day’ teaches children to use imagination in lieu of electronics

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks Elementary School celebrated “Global Play Day.”

This is observed annually every first Wednesday in February. It’s a holiday that promotes the importance of unstructured, regular play for children. Wednesday, children were allowed to bring toys from home, or play with anything in school except electronics because teachers want them to use their imagination.

Global Play Day started as a campaign by a group of six educators in 2015. They noticed playtime for children was decreasing both at home and in school which was leading to negative consequences for children’s development.

Even an iguana was brought in for children to play with.

Kindergarten Teacher Jodie Will said even the teachers get to learn something new as they watch the kids.

“It’s really interesting for me to see the kids,” Will said.

At Chenango Forks Elementary, only kindergarten and first grade celebrated the holiday. Each classroom looked a little different since some played for the whole day while others played for a few hours.

Another kindergarten Teacher Anne Saroka said, she would recommend everyone in school from kindergarten to 12th grade should celebrate the holiday.

“I think that would be a great way to encourage the day and keep the day going,” Saroka said.

