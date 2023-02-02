Handlers say therapy dogs are great for schools

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Therapy dog handlers hosted a conference Wednesday at the Union-Endicott School District.

Four handlers came together to discuss the growing and beneficial tools districts are using to help students. All four handlers are educators who bring their dogs to school, and they say they have seen many benefits to bringing their dogs.

Educator and handler, Barb Durkot said if she doesn’t bring her dog, Hudson, her students are not too happy with her. But said thanks to this program, the schools have been noticing better attendance records since kids get excited to see the dogs in the classroom.

Another educator and hander, Koren Rubino said, in order for the program to grow, to have a dog in every building and have the dogs be more accessible for all types of student needs.

Rubino also said that dogs really reduce anxiety among students. She said they make school a more welcoming environment and they look forward to coming in just to see the dogs.

