High school girls’ basketball scores (2-1-23)

Vestal guard Carmella DiRenzo (12) dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school girls' basketball...
Vestal guard Carmella DiRenzo (12) dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school girls' basketball game against Corning on Monday, January 9, 2023.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 16 hours ago
(WBNG) - Here are the high school girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, February 1:

Johnson City - 37, Binghamton - 52

Maine-Endwell - 50, Vestal - 46

Union-Endicott - 57, Newark Valley - 64 (OT)

Windsor - 28, Chenango Valley - 42

Owego - 69, Tioga - 22

Seton Catholic - 27, Susquehanna Valley - 78

Bainbridge-Guilford - 49, Unadilla Valley - 34

Oxford - 54, Harpursville - 33

Sidney - 52, Unatego - 42

