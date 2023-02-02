High school girls’ basketball scores (2-1-23)
(WBNG) - Here are the high school girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, February 1:
Johnson City - 37, Binghamton - 52
Maine-Endwell - 50, Vestal - 46
Union-Endicott - 57, Newark Valley - 64 (OT)
Windsor - 28, Chenango Valley - 42
Owego - 69, Tioga - 22
Seton Catholic - 27, Susquehanna Valley - 78
Bainbridge-Guilford - 49, Unadilla Valley - 34
Oxford - 54, Harpursville - 33
Sidney - 52, Unatego - 42
